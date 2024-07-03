Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Update

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.

Acerinox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.27. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerinox Increases Dividend

About Acerinox

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.1183 dividend. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.