ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Head-To-Head Contrast

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -15.28% -13.50% -6.50% International Money Express 9.02% 43.75% 11.41%

Risk & Volatility

ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 2 10 0 2.83 International Money Express 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ACV Auctions and International Money Express.

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.01%. International Money Express has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.67%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than ACV Auctions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $481.23 million 6.16 -$75.26 million ($0.48) -37.44 International Money Express $658.73 million 1.01 $59.51 million $1.67 12.20

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

International Money Express beats ACV Auctions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle. It also provides remarketing centers, which offers value-added services, such as vehicle reconditioning and storage for dealers and commercial partners. In addition, the company offers data services, including True360 report, which provides cosmetic and structural vehicle assessments integrated into vehicle history reports for dealer to make wholesale and retail transaction decisions on and off the marketplace; ACV market report provides transaction data and condition reports for comparable used vehicles, including pricing data from third-party sources and allows dealers to determine pricing and valuation strategies for used vehicles; and ACV MAX inventory management software enables dealers to manage their inventory and set pricing while turning vehicles. Further, it provides data and technology through inspection, such as condition reports, virtual lift solutions, apex device, and vehicle intelligence platform; and marketplace enablement, comprising MyACV application, private marketplaces, operations automation, live appraisals, and programmatic buying service. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

