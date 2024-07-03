Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Down 4.9%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.22 and last traded at $60.22. Approximately 477,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,714,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

