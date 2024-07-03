Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Down 10.5% in June

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the May 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advent Technologies stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 355,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.57% of Advent Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADN opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.17. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

