Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARE. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.32.

ARE stock traded up C$0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.49. 418,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,794. The company has a market cap of C$902.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

