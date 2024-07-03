AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,876,800 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 3,373,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.8 days.
AFC Energy Price Performance
AFC Energy stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. AFC Energy has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.34.
About AFC Energy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AFC Energy
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.