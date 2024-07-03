AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 640,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,702 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFCG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Compass Point cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 31,335 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $378,840.15. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,775,973 shares in the company, valued at $45,651,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFCG stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. 128,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.03. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.76%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.24%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

