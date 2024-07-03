agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 5.7%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 1,866,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,345,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

AGL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

