Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Holdings Raised by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 439.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 820,840 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $84,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,377,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $4,431,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,253,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,435,521.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,377,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,392 shares of company stock valued at $67,319,669. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

AGYS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.65. The stock had a trading volume of 123,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,052. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

