Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 168,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $920.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth $327,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 724.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 135,283 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,339,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,311,000 after acquiring an additional 103,496 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATSG

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.