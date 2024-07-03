Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 168,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $920.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.84.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ATSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
