Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 1,712 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.46. The company had a trading volume of 548,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,351. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.67. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.