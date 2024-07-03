Albion Financial Group UT Buys 1,303 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.84. 1,072,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Scotiabank cut their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

