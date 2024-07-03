Albion Financial Group UT Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 248.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,154 shares of company stock worth $31,128,226 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

