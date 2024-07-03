Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 3,872 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 566,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,022. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.