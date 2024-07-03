Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Stock Holdings in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its stake in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 1.62% of KORU Medical Systems worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of KRMD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 64,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,519. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

