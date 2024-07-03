Albion Financial Group UT Sells 1,887 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $588,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.81. 4,994,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,286,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $227.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,456,475. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

