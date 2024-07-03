Albion Financial Group UT Sells 2,466 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.36. 111,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,520. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $92.90. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Federal Signal

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.