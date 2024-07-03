Albion Financial Group UT Sells 2,466 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.
Federal Signal Price Performance
Federal Signal stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.36. 111,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,520. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $92.90. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36.
Federal Signal Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Federal Signal
About Federal Signal
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Federal Signal
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.