Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Shares Down 1.2%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.05. 555,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 253,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.
Alcanna Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$327.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87.
Alcanna Company Profile
Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alcanna
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.