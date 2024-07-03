ALEX Lab (ALEX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $908,478.60

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One ALEX Lab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ALEX Lab has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. ALEX Lab has a total market capitalization of $27.55 million and approximately $908,478.60 worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALEX Lab Profile

ALEX Lab’s genesis date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.08295744 USD and is up 3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,895,742.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALEX Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

