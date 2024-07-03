Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Marest Capital LLC

Marest Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up approximately 0.4% of Marest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marest Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,316,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.09. 373,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,589. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

