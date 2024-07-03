Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,725,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,653,441. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

