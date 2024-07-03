Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Up 6.1%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 225,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 904,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,200 shares of company stock worth $302,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 968,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 233,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 47.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 82,476 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

