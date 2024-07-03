Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

ATD has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.62.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$77.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$64.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

