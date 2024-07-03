ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Shares Up 7%

ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

ALK-Abelló A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83.

About ALK-Abelló A/S

(Get Free Report)

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes GRAZAX/GRASTEK, RAGWITEK/RAGWIZAX, ACARIZAX/ODACTRA, MITICURE, CEDARCURE, and ITULAZAX/ITULATEK for treatment of allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including grass, ragweed, house dust mite, Japanese cedar, tree, and food.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALK-Abelló A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALK-Abelló A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.