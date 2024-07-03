Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $100.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 88.89% and a negative net margin of 57.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.