Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Announces $0.01 Annual Dividend

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0113 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Almacenes Éxito Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EXTO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 7,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. Almacenes Éxito has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.