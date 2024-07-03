Altiora Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,910 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $100.35. 3,917,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,031. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

