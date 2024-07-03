Altiora Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Altiora Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. 1,416,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,058. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

