Altiora Financial Group LLC Sells 680 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Altiora Financial Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,979,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,199. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.