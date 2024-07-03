Amar K. Goel Sells 3,755 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $77,503.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,242 shares in the company, valued at $108,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. 222,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,326. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $4,711,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

