Amar K. Goel Sells 3,755 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $77,503.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,242 shares in the company, valued at $108,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PubMatic Price Performance
Shares of PubMatic stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. 222,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,326. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on PUBM
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.