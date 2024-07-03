AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Short Interest Update

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,950,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 58,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 18.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

AMC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. 2,961,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,879,652. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $62.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.84.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

