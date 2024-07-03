American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,721 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,664,344. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.