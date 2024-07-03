American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Down 8.4% in June

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,200 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 934,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.06. 42,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $137.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,563,000 after buying an additional 81,293 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,359,000 after purchasing an additional 191,269 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Financial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 838,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $97,304,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

