America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Update

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,400 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 995,200 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

In related news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell bought 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $198,970.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,222.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell bought 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,970.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,222.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 26,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,913.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,367,993.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 51,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,748 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

CRMT traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.63. 30,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.70. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

