Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $22,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.22.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

AMP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.00. The company had a trading volume of 182,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.59. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $446.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

