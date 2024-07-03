Ameris Bancorp Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

ABCB opened at $50.61 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 28.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

