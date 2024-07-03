Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Up to $11.26

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $11.57. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 373,619 shares trading hands.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $888.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 266,916 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 619,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 130,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.