Analysts’ New Coverage for July 3rd (ABEO, ABSI, AEZS, ALAR, ASRT, AWX, BDL, BLPH, CALA, CAMP)

Analysts' new coverage for Wednesday, July 3rd:

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR). They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

