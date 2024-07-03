Analysts Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target at $20.14

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.14.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
NYSE:DXC opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
