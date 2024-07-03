Analysts Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Target Price at $99.17

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.17.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNTH

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,271,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Lantheus by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,867,000 after buying an additional 394,837 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 595.3% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,900 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 114,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 41.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 384,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $78.50 on Friday. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.