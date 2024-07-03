Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $5.09

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $686,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,441 shares of company stock worth $244,496. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

