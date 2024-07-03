Analyzing NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and H-CYTE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

NeuroOne Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 153.11%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than H-CYTE.

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and H-CYTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $1.95 million 12.41 -$11.86 million ($0.58) -1.50 H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -343.55% -277.71% -204.28% H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68%

Volatility and Risk

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies beats H-CYTE on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About H-CYTE

(Get Free Report)

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.