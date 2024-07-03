Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram Sells 11,748 Shares

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $22,321.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at $260,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 3rd, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $23,613.48.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24.

NASDAQ:ANGI remained flat at $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 95,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,211. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $928.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 2.01. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in Angi by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 4,966,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,031 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 469.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 421,841 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

