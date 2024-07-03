Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.85

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.85 and traded as high as $25.97. Anika Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 40,951 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $369.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.