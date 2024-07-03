Ankr (ANKR) Price Down 8% This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $292.42 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009590 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,766.02 or 1.00021640 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012805 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005933 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00078232 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03024179 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $8,187,657.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

