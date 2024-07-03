Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

NLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

NYSE NLY remained flat at $18.95 on Wednesday. 2,507,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,032. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

