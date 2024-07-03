Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) is one of 289 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Apogee Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Apogee Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Apogee Therapeutics Competitors 1510 4617 12157 216 2.60

Apogee Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.05%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 98.52%. Given Apogee Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apogee Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

79.0% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Therapeutics N/A -27.14% -23.24% Apogee Therapeutics Competitors -5,317.07% -220.15% -46.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Therapeutics N/A -$83.99 million -7.28 Apogee Therapeutics Competitors $546.27 million -$37.88 million -23.13

Apogee Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Apogee Therapeutics. Apogee Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Apogee Therapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD. Its earlier-stage programs comprise APG990, an SQ extended half-life mAb for the treatment of AD; and APG222, an extended half-life SQ antibodies for AD. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

