Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6.48 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $74.74 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00046015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

