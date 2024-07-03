AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Bought by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $38,458,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,434,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,078,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,107,000 after acquiring an additional 76,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,941,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

NASDAQ APPF traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $248.31. The company had a trading volume of 59,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,704. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $256.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.38 and a 200-day moving average of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 119.40 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.65, for a total transaction of $597,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,033,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,716,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,091 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

