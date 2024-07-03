Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of AIT opened at $192.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $138.38 and a 52 week high of $201.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.75 and a 200-day moving average of $185.81.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,775,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

